Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Takes loss Wednesday
Diaz (0-1) allowed a go-ahead solo home run over an inning in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Brought on to preserve a 2-2 tie in the ninth, Diaz had a rare stumble, allowing a leadoff solo home run to Mark Canha that turned out to be the difference in the game. The normally reliable closer had only surrendered a run in one other outing this season prior to Wednesday, and the round tripper was the first he'd allowed. Now having worked a total of three innings over the last four days, Diaz may be unavailable for Thursday's series finale.
