Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Throws perfect inning for another save Wednesday
Diaz locked down his 36th save with a perfect ninth Wednesday against the Angels.
Diaz struck out a batter for the fifth straight appearance and now has 79 in just 48 innings (14.8 K/9). The Mariners don't have the kind of offense that will blow teams out with regularity, so expect him to keep getting plenty of save chances as Seattle tries to make a push for the American League West crown in the second half.
