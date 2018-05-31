Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable Wednesday
Manager Scott Servais said Diaz is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Diaz will get the night off after pitching in five of the last seven games, with Servais confirming that the closer isn't dealing with any injury. The Mariners will likely turn to the newly acquired Alex Colome in the ninth inning should a save opportunity present itself.
