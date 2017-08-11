Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unravels in ninth Thursday
Diaz (2-5) gave up three earned runs on a hit and three walks in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.
Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie coming into the ninth, Diaz got matters off on the wrong foot by issuing consecutive walks and eventually surrendered a bases-clearing double to Mike Trout. The 23-year-old had put together six straight scoreless appearances prior to Thursday and had already racked up five saves in his first five outings of August. Therefore, despite the stumble, his 69 strikeouts over 50.1 innings and 25-for-29 record in save opportunities continue to render him an elite closer option in any fantasy format.
