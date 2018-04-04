Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Up to three saves already

Diaz struck out two batters during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his third save of the season in Tuesday's 6-4 win over San Francisco.

Aside from hitting two batters in his season debut, Diaz has been flawless through three appearances. He hasn't allowed a hit or issued a traditional walk yet, and the hard-throwing righty has already racked up eight strikeouts through just three innings. It shouldn't have been overly surprising to see him slip slightly to begin last season, as he was fast-tracked to the majors without ever appearing at the Triple-A level. However, he converted 21 of 23 save opportunities in the second half last year and owns the pitching arsenal to dominate opposing hitters. Big things could be in store for Diaz in 2018.