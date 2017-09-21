Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Utilized in low-leverage scenario in loss

Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers, allowing one hit.

Manager Scott Servais opted to give Diaz some work after he'd last taken the mound Sept. 13. The 23-year-old right-hander has only had one hiccup this month, a Sept. 6 outing versus the Astros in which he surrendered two earned runs over an inning while taking his sixth loss ot the season. Diaz has largely fulfilled expectations overall in his first full-time campaign as closer, converting 32 of 36 save opportunities while racking up 84 strikeouts over 62.1 innings.