Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Utilized in low-leverage scenario in loss
Diaz fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers, allowing one hit.
Manager Scott Servais opted to give Diaz some work after he'd last taken the mound Sept. 13. The 23-year-old right-hander has only had one hiccup this month, a Sept. 6 outing versus the Astros in which he surrendered two earned runs over an inning while taking his sixth loss ot the season. Diaz has largely fulfilled expectations overall in his first full-time campaign as closer, converting 32 of 36 save opportunities while racking up 84 strikeouts over 62.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 32nd save Friday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Earns win with scoreless frame•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 31st save in one-run win•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Collects 30th save of campaign Friday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 29th save Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...