Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Works around trouble for 23rd save

Diaz worked around a pair of hits in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 23rd save of the season Sunday against the Rays.

Diaz certainly made things exciting in this one, allowing an infield single before a well-struck base hit brought the aforementioned runner toward the plate. Fortunately, he was thrown out at home to close out the one-run victory. Diaz has excelled once again this season, posting a 2.65 ERA and 0.91 WHIP to go along with his league-leading number of saves.