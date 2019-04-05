Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Available to pinch hit
Encarnacion (hand) is available to pinch hit Friday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Encarnacion remains day-to-day with a sore wrist and hand, but the fact that he's available off the bench suggests that he could return for Saturday's game. Daniel Vogelbach continues to serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
