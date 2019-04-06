Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Back in action Saturday
Encarnacion (hand) is back in the lineup Saturday against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Hand soreness had kept Encarnacion out of action since Monday. He was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Friday but was not used. He'll bat fifth as the designated hitter in Saturday's contest.
