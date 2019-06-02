Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts two homers in return

Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

Encarnacion was scratched from Friday's lineup after undergoing a dental procedure, but returned to action and provided the lone offense of the game for the Mariners. The veteran slugger was 3-for-28 over his last seven games entering Saturday, but still sports an .852 OPS after bringing his season total to 15 home runs.