Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts two homers in return
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.
Encarnacion was scratched from Friday's lineup after undergoing a dental procedure, but returned to action and provided the lone offense of the game for the Mariners. The veteran slugger was 3-for-28 over his last seven games entering Saturday, but still sports an .852 OPS after bringing his season total to 15 home runs.
