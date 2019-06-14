Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Bows out of starting lineup
Encarnacion isn't starting Friday's game against Oakland, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Encarnacion is slashing .250/.377/.818 with eight homers and 15 RBI through 11 games in June, but he'll head to the bench for a night off. Daniel Vogelback draws the start at first base and will bat cleanup in Encarnacion's stead.
