Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Bows out of starting lineup

Encarnacion isn't starting Friday's game against Oakland, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion is slashing .250/.377/.818 with eight homers and 15 RBI through 11 games in June, but he'll head to the bench for a night off. Daniel Vogelback draws the start at first base and will bat cleanup in Encarnacion's stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories