Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Connects for first 2019 homer
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Chris Sale hung an 84.5 mph changeup over the middle of the plate and Encarnacion made him pay. Encarnacion was hitless in Japan but did draw four walks and score two runs during that two-game set. There has been speculation that Seattle may look to move Encarnacion and further cut costs, but for now he's locked as the Mariners' everyday DH.
