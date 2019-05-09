Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Yankees.

Encarnacion took Luis Cessa deep in the fifth inning to record his 12th home run of the season, good for second-best in the American League. He's been on a power surge of late, bashing six home runs in his past 11 contests. He's also in the midst of a six-game hitting streak, bringing his line to .248/.381/.544 across 155 plate appearances for the campaign.