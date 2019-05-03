General manager Jerry Dipoto is open to trading Encarnacion and his $20 million contract at some point this season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The team's willingness to move the veteran slugger has nothing to do with his numbers; in fact, Encarnacion is building up his trade value with an impressive level of production that has him on pace for 40 home runs and 100 RBI. The issue is not only Encarnacion's hefty salary, but the fact the team will soon be overflowing with candidates for one position. Kyle Seager's expected late-May return from hand surgery will move Ryon Healy back to first base, where Daniel Vogelbach and Jay Bruce are also options for manager Scott Servais. Therefore, getting something in return from Encarnacion, who could continue boosting his trade value in May, could eventually prove to be the most prudent move for the Mariners to make.