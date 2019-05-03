Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Could be trade piece
General manager Jerry Dipoto is open to trading Encarnacion and his $20 million contract at some point this season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The team's willingness to move the veteran slugger has nothing to do with his numbers; in fact, Encarnacion is building up his trade value with an impressive level of production that has him on pace for 40 home runs and 100 RBI. The issue is not only Encarnacion's hefty salary, but the fact the team will soon be overflowing with candidates for one position. Kyle Seager's expected late-May return from hand surgery will move Ryon Healy back to first base, where Daniel Vogelbach and Jay Bruce are also options for manager Scott Servais. Therefore, getting something in return from Encarnacion, who could continue boosting his trade value in May, could eventually prove to be the most prudent move for the Mariners to make.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep in loss•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Drives in four in win•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Scores thrice in blowout win•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Heads to bench•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Leaves yard in win•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches two-run shot•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...