Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealing with hand soreness
Encarnacion was scratched from Tuesday's game against the Angels due to soreness in his left hand, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Daniel Vogelbach will instead serve as the designated hitter and bat eight for the Mariners. The veteran slugger's removal is viewed as a precautionary move, but the team wanted to take advantage of Wednesday's off day and provide some additional time to fully heal up.
