Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Dealt to Seattle

The Indians traded Encarnacion to the Mariners in exchange for Carlos Santana on Thursday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports. In addition, the Tampa Bay Rays sent Jake Bauers to Cleveland while receiving Yandy Diaz and a player to be named later from the Indians, per Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times.

Encarnacion will provide a middle-of-the-lineup bat for a Mariners club that has lost quite a bunch of major-league talent over the past few weeks. During the 2018 season, Encarnacion slashed .246/.336/.474 with 32 home runs and 107 RBI. Though the soon-to-be 36-year-old still has steadily put up these raw numbers for most of this decade, his .810 OPS was by far his lowest since 2011. Don't be surprised if Seattle winds up turning back around and flipping Encarnacion for prospects, as he will be due $20 million during this upcoming season with a club option and $5 million buyout in 2020.