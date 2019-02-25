Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Debuting at DH on Monday
Encarnacion will make his Mariners debut Monday in the team's Cactus League contest against the Reds, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. He'll serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
Per Johns, Encarnacion was held out of the Mariners' first three exhibition games while he attempted to get his swing fine-tuned before debuting. After Encarnacion was acquired this winter in a three-way trade with the Indians and Rays, there was some thought that the Mariners might look to re-route the veteran slugger elsewhere, but at this stage, nothing seems to be brewing on the trade front. Assuming he remains with the club through Opening Day, Encarnacion should fill an everyday role at DH for Seattle.
