Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Drives in four in win
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a three-run homer and a walk in a win over the Rangers on Friday.
Encarnacion provided the big blast with a 434-foot shoot to left in the third inning, opening the scoring on the night for both teams. He added a fourth RBI with a fifth-inning single that plated Mitch Haniger, giving him a total of 18 RBI in April. Encarnacion had fallen victim to a recent multi-game slump, but he's emerging from it in fine fashion by going 3-for-7 over the first two games of the series versus the Rangers.
