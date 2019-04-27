Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a three-run home run and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Rangers on Friday.

Encarnacion provided the big blast with a 434-foot shoot to left in the third inning, opening the scoring on the night for both teams. He added a fourth RBI with a fifth-inning single that plated Mitch Haniger, giving him a total of 18 runs driven in during April. Encarnacion had fallen victim to a recent multi-game slump, but he's emerging from it in fine fashion by going 3-for-7 over the first two games of the series versus the Rangers.