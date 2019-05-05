Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep again
Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in a 10-0 victory against the Indians on Sunday.
The 36-year-old has gone deep in back-to-back games, giving him 10 bombs this year. Encarnacion has been hovering around the .240 average mark the last few weeks, but he has four home runs in the last eight games. He's also been walking more lately, which has helped elevate his on-base percentage to .373. Encarnacion is batting .241 with 11 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 24 runs in 116 at-bats this year.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Leaves yard in loss•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Could be trade piece•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes deep in loss•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Drives in four in win•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Scores thrice in blowout win•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...