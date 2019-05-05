Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs in a 10-0 victory against the Indians on Sunday.

The 36-year-old has gone deep in back-to-back games, giving him 10 bombs this year. Encarnacion has been hovering around the .240 average mark the last few weeks, but he has four home runs in the last eight games. He's also been walking more lately, which has helped elevate his on-base percentage to .373. Encarnacion is batting .241 with 11 extra-base hits, 23 RBI and 24 runs in 116 at-bats this year.