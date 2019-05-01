Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs overall in a loss to the Cubs on Tuesday.

Encarnacion's 418-foot shot to left in the seventh snapped a 4-4 tie and gave the Mariners a slim lead they'd lose a grip on in the following frame. The veteran slugger is hitting just .238 on the season, but he drove in an impressive 19 runs during April.

