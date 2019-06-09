Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes yard Saturday
Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Angels.
The homer was his fifth in his last 10 games and 18th for the year. Encarnacion is hitting .241/.355/.509 with 44 runs scored and 43 RBI in 62 games in his first year with the Mariners.
