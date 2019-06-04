Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 16th homer
Encarnacion went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
Encarnacion squared up on a Corbin Martin offering in the third and sent it 406 feet to center for his 16th homer of the campaign. The veteran slugger, who's likely to serve as a trade chip at some point this season, has opened June in fine fashion. Factoring in Monday's blast, he's 4-for-12 with three home runs and four RBI over the first three games of the new month.
