Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 17th homer

Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk, and another run scored in Wednesday's 14-1 victory over the Astros.

Encarnacion continued to deliver the power for the Mariners as he smacked a three-run shot off reliever Brady Rogers in the sixth inning for his 17th long ball of the year. The 36-year-old power-hitter has knocked in four homers in the last five games to bring his line up to .241/.350/.505 with 41 RBI and 41 runs scored.