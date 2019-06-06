Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 17th homer
Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer, a walk, and another run scored in Wednesday's 14-1 victory over the Astros.
Encarnacion continued to deliver the power for the Mariners as he smacked a three-run shot off reliever Brady Rogers in the sixth inning for his 17th long ball of the year. The 36-year-old power-hitter has knocked in four homers in the last five games to bring his line up to .241/.350/.505 with 41 RBI and 41 runs scored.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches 16th homer•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Blasts two homers in return•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Returns to lineup•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Scratched from starting nine•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Heads to bench•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Offensive tear continues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...