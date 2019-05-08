Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Launches another homer
Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with another home run and walk in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old is experiencing a power surge, as he has four bombs since April 30, including three homers in the last four games. He is also 6-for-18 (.333) with four RBI this month. Overall, Encarnacion is batting .246 with 11 home runs, 24 RBI and 26 runs in 122 at-bats this year.
