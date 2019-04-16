Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Monday's 6-4 loss to Cleveland.

The 6-foot-1 slugger launched his fifth long ball of the year during Seattle's comeback attempt in the eighth inning. Encarnacion owns a .993 OPS with 14 RBI and 12 runs scored in 70 plate appearances this season.

