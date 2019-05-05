Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Indians on Saturday.

Encarnacion left the yard in the second with a 402-foot shot to left, his ninth homer of the campaign. The slugger has homered in three of the past seven games, and his 21 RBI are second only to Domingo Santana's 30 on the team.

