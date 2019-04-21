Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Leaves yard in win
Encarnacion went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
The slugger made his one hit count, as he blasted a 432-foot solo shot in the fifth off a pitcher he'd previously struggled against in Trevor Cahill. It was the veteran's first round tripper in the last five games, and the homer pushed his April RBI total to 14.
