Encarnacion, who went 0-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday, played second base for the first time in his career after both Dee Gordon and Dylan Moore exited the game with wrist injuries, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The veteran slugger was called on for emergency duty due to the Mariners' lack of options at the position, leading to him slotting in at the keystone for the first time in 1,843 career major-league games. Encarnacion then dove for a sharply hit ball up the middle off the bat of DJ LeMahieu, the first batter after the position switch, and he promptly rolled his left wrist and had to be examined by trainers before remaining in the game. Thursday's cameo should be the extent of Encarnacion's second-base tenure, as both J.P. Crawford and Shed Long are in transit from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday morning to serve as reinforcements should Gordon and/or Moore miss Friday's game and beyond.