Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Nursing back issue

Encarnacion isn't in Friday's lineup against the Athletics due to a back injury, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

According to Drayer, Encarnacion is being held out of Friday's clash as a precaution, but his status will be worth keeping an eye on over the weekend. He's expected to be available to pinch hit if needed.

