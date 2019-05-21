Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and three runs in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Encarnacion is currently wielding a red-hot bat, as he's boosted his average 42 points to .261 over the last five games. The slugger has four consecutive multi-hit efforts as well, and he's racked up five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run) during that stretch. While the veteran could well be a trade piece later this season, surges like the one he's currently in the midst of certainly help keep his value robust.