Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Offensive tear continues
Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, a walk and three runs in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.
Encarnacion is currently wielding a red-hot bat, as he's boosted his average 42 points to .261 over the last five games. The slugger has four consecutive multi-hit efforts as well, and he's racked up five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run) during that stretch. While the veteran could well be a trade piece later this season, surges like the one he's currently in the midst of certainly help keep his value robust.
