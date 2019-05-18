Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI single in Friday's 7-1 loss to the Twins.

Encarnacion went through a 2-for-25 slump over the last seven games before Friday's multi-hit effort. Encarnacion has 12 homers, three doubles, 29 RBI and 30 runs this season, with a .229 average in 43 games.