Encarnacion went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs in a 12-5 victory against the White Sox on Sunday.

This was the 36-year-old's first three-hit game of the season, but he's still off to a nice start. Since not registering a hit during the brief series in Japan, Encarnacion is 9-for-24 (.375). He's on a four-game hitting streak, and overall, Encarnacion is batting .300 with two home runs, five RBI and eight runs during nine games.