Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Power tear rages on
Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Angels.
Encarnacion finished the three-game series with three home runs and now has seven through the Mariners' first nine games of June. Assuming health prevails and Encarnacion isn't dealt to a team where he'll be forced to handle more of a part-time role, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect him to deliver the third 40-homer campaign of his career, as he's already halfway to that total.
