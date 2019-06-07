Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Productive at plate in loss
Encarnacion went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs in an extra-innings loss to the Astros on Thursday.
Encarnacion's heater at the plate continued with Thursday's multi-hit effort, as he's now reached safely in all six June contests. The veteran has slugged five extra-base hits (one double, four home runs) in that stretch, leading to a total of eight RBI that's already more than halfway to the 14 he amassed in all of May.
