Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Productive in opener
Encarnacion went 0-for-3 with two walks and two runs in a 9-7 win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.
Although he struck out in three of his plate appearances, the fact Encarnacion walked and crossed the plate twice apiece represented an improvement over the slugger's rough spring. Encarnacion hit just .129 during Cactus League play, but given his body of work over the last several seasons, there's not much to be gleaned from that modest 31-at-bat sample. The 36-year-old's bat speed still seemed largely intact last season while he slugged 49 extra-base hits (16 doubles, one triple, 32 home runs) for the Indians over 578 plate appearances, and he's expected to provide similar pop out of the cleanup spot for a Mariners squad looking to replace the power Nelson Cruz took with him to Minnesota.
