Encarnacion (hand) is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Encarnacion was scratched from Tuesday's lineup with left hand soreness and still isn't ready to go despite having two straight off days. The team labeled the veteran slugger's removal as precautionary when the injury first appeared and for now should still be considered day-to-day. Daniel Vogelbach will again serve as the designated hitter for the Mariners.