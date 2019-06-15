Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out with back injury
Encarnacion (back) will sit again Saturday against Oakland, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Encarnacion, who has not played since Wednesday, had been on a tear prior to suffering the injury, hitting .250/.377/.818 with eight homers over his last 11 games. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base in his absence, with Tim Beckham serving as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Nursing back issue•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Bows out of starting lineup•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Slugs 21st homer•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Power tear rages on•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Productive at plate in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...