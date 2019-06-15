Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Remains out with back injury

Encarnacion (back) will sit again Saturday against Oakland, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Encarnacion, who has not played since Wednesday, had been on a tear prior to suffering the injury, hitting .250/.377/.818 with eight homers over his last 11 games. Daniel Vogelbach will start at first base in his absence, with Tim Beckham serving as the designated hitter.

