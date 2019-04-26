Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with a walk and three runs in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Encarnacion ceded the big hits to an avalanche of teammates Thursday, but he made his own impact by crossing the plate a season-high three times. The slugger came into Thursday in the midst of a considerable slump, as he'd gone 1-for-18 over the prior five games. However, thanks to an early-month surge, the veteran still boasts a solid six home runs and 15 RBI across his first 109 plate appearances.