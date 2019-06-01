Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Scratched from starting nine

Encarnacion has been scratched from Friday's lineup against the Angels due to a dental procedure, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Encarnacion was penciled into the starting lineup at the designated hitter slot, but Daniel Vogelbach will take over in his place and bat sixth following the lineup change. Encarnacion will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

