Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Scuffles at plate in spring
Encarnacion hit just .129 (4-for-31) with a double and an RBI in Cactus League play, but he's projected to serve as the primary designated hitter in 2019.
The veteran slugger's spring struggles notwithstanding, he enters his debut Mariners campaign with no shortage of long-ball and RBI upside if his body of work with the Indians during 2018 is any indication. Encarnacion drove in 107 runs for the second straight campaign while also eclipsing the 30-homer mark for the seventh consecutive season. For a team that lost Nelson Cruz and his 37 homers and 97 RBI to the Minnesota Twins this offseason, Encarnacion's power bat is one that should prove close to indispensable near the heart of the order during the coming campaign.
