Mariners' Edwin Encarnacion: Slugs 21st homer

Encarnacion went 1-for-3 with two walks and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Twins.

That's now four long balls in the last three games and eight in the last 10 for Encarnacion, who's moved into the AL home-run lead with the power surge. On the season, the veteran slugger's slashing .246/.360/.542 with 21 HR and 49 RBI in 64 contests.