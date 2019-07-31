Mariners' Elvis Alvarado: Dealt to Mariners

Alvarado was traded from the Nationals to the Mariners along with Taylor Guilbeau in exchange for Roenis Elias, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old righty logged a 6.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings this year in the Gulf Coast League. He also walked 16 batters over that stretch, and is a fringe prospect at best.