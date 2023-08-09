The Mariners selected Hancock's contract from Double-A Arkansas ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Padres at T-Mobile Park.

The 24-year-old righty will be making his MLB debut Wednesday, stepping into the Seattle rotation as a replacement for Bryan Woo (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday. In order to clear room on the 40-man roster for Hancock, the Mariners designated left-hander Zach Muckenhirn for assignment. Hancock posted a strong 16.8 K-BB% in 21 starts at Arkansas this season and excelled at keeping the ball in the yard (0.83 HR/9), attributes that could allow him to find some success in his first taste of the majors. He may be worthy of a pickup on speculation, but managers in shallower leagues may want to observe Hancock's MLB debut from afar rather than including him in active lineups Wednesday.