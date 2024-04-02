Hancock (1-0) earned the win over Cleveland on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings.

Hancock slid into Seattle's rotation as a result of Bryan Woo's elbow injury and consequent placement on the injured list. Though he was far from dominant in his season debut, Hancock limited traffic on the basepaths and held the Guardians without an extra-base hit until the sixth inning, when Tyler Freeman knocked a solo homer off the right-hander to end his outing. Hancock doesn't have the type of overpowering stuff that fantasy managers like to see in a pitcher, but he should get at least a few more turns in the rotation with Woo expected to be sidelined several more weeks.