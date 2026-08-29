Hancock (7-8) took the loss against Toronto on Friday, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out one batter over five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Hancock put the Mariners in an early hole after giving up three runs in the first inning. He appeared to settle in thereafter, getting through the next three frames unscathed before giving up solo home runs to George Springer and Nathan Lukes in the fifth. Hancock has allowed two homers in back-to-back games, and the five earned runs are his most in a start since June 20 against the Red Sox. He'll take a 3.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over 138.2 innings into his next start, which is lined up for next week against Boston at Fenway Park.