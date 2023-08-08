The Mariners are expected to call Hancock up from Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, Hancock's promotion isn't expected to be made official until shortly before the Mariners' series finale with the Padres on Wednesday, when the right-hander will likely start in what would be his MLB debut. Bryan Woo had been lined up to take the hill Wednesday, so he could have his turn in the rotation skipped, or the Mariners may go with a six-man setup for a while. Hancock, 24, has submitted a 4.32 ERA and 107:38 K:BB over 98 innings covering 20 starts with Arkansas this season. He holds a 1.44 ERA and 26:4 K:BB across 25 frames in his last four outings, and the Mariners appear ready to see if Hancock can maintain his recent form in the big leagues as they look to continue a hot streak of their own.