Hancock allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Hancock threw 57 of 87 pitches for strikes in his major-league debut. The right-hander had a shaky 3.7 BB/9 over 101 innings at Double-A Arkansas, so it's not a surprise to see him struggle with walks, though the lack of strikeouts was a bit more surprising given his 10.0 K/9. The 24-year-old will likely get at least one more turn in the rotation while filling in for Bryan Woo (forearm). Hancock is tentatively projected for a favorable road start in Kansas City early next week.