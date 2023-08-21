Hancock, who exited Sunday's start against the Astros after two innings due to a shoulder/lat injury, could be headed for a stint on the injured list, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The rookie felt something "kind of grab" in his lat after he fired a scoreless second inning, per manager Scott Servais, leading to the decision to end his afternoon early. Hancock got his 2023 season off to a delayed start because of a lat strain he suffered during minor-league minicamp in February, and he's battled shoulder issues since he was drafted in 2020. The right-hander is still officially considered day-to-day for the moment, but Divish notes it's "likely" Hanock heads to the IL in coming days and the Mariners temporarily adjust their plans for a six-man rotation.