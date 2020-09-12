Hancock, the sixth overall selection in the 2020 first-year player draft, impressed over 26 pitches in a live batting practice session Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The session was the right-hander's first time facing live hitters at the alternate site, and Hancock gave a very good accounting of himself against some his fellow top prospects. The 21-year-old elicited four groundballs and recorded one strikeout while facing the talented trio of Noelvi Marte, Alberto Rodriguez and Taylor Trammell in simulated situations, flashing some of the stuff that once had him pegged as a potential first overall pick. While the lack of a minor-league season this year certainly hasn't been ideal in terms of Hancock's development, the work he's getting in Tacoma appears to be serving him well.